US To Host Expanded Club World Cup In 2025 - FIFA

Muhammad Rameez Published June 23, 2023 | 11:15 PM

US to Host Expanded Club World Cup in 2025 - FIFA

The United States will host an expanded format of the Club World Cup in 2025, the International Football Federation (FIFA) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The United States will host an expanded format of the Club World Cup in 2025, the International Football Federation (FIFA) said on Friday.

"The decision was reached based on the United States' position as a proven leader in staging global events and because it would allow FIFA to maximise synergies with the delivery of the FIFA World Cup 2026, to the benefit of both tournaments and the development of football in the North American region," FIFA said in a statement.

The tournament will feature 32 teams from six continental confederations for the first time, the statement read.

"The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be the pinnacle of elite professional men's club football, and with the required infrastructure in place together with a massive local interest, the United States is the ideal host to kick off this new, global tournament," FIFA head Gianni Infantino was quoted as saying in the statement.

This year's FIFA Club World Cup will take place in Saudi Arabia from December 11-22.

