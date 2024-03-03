Vingegaard One Of Five Grand Tour Winners At Tirreno-Adriatico
Muhammad Rameez Published March 03, 2024 | 09:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard lines up at the start of the one-week stage race Tirreno-Adriatico on Monday as one of five Grand Tour winners taking a tilt at the 'Race between Two Seas'.
Three former Giro winners Ecuador's Richard Carapaz, Australia's Jai Hindley and Britain's Tao Geoghegan Hart, and former Vuelta champion Simon Yates are also in the mix in a race won last season by Primoz Roglic.
But two-time Tour de France winner Vingegaard showed powerful form two weeks ago in Galicia's Grand Camino and will be the man to beat in the two mountain stages where the title is likely to be decided.
Stage six will be easy on the eye with picture-postcard vineyards, a medieval mountain village and dramatic pointed peaks and looks the likely moment of truth with its 10km final climb at 8 percent that will be punishing on the legs.
Mark Cavendish, Jasper Philipsen, Tim Merlier and Caleb Ewan ensure the two stages for the sprinters will be contested by the elite clique.
The race starts on the beachfront at Tuscany beach resort Lido di Camaiore with a 10km individual time-trial where local hero Filippo Ganna, a double time-trial world champion, of Ineos Grenadiers is the man to watch.
The race crosses Italy to the lush Adriatic resort of San Bendetto del Tronto to culminate the 1108km race along the beachfront as lovely as its Tuscan counterpoint.
- Route (1,118km)-
Monday March 4, stage 1: Lido di Camaiore (ITT), 10km
Tuesday March 5, stage 2: Camaiore - Follonica, 198km
Wednesday March 6, stage 3: Volterra - Gualdo Tadino, 220km
Thursday March 7, stage 4: Arrone - Giulianova, 207km
Friday March 8, stage 5: Torricella Sicura - Valle Castellana, 146km
Saturday 9 March, stage 6: Sassoferrato - Cagli (Monte Petrano), 180km
Sunday 10 March, stage 7: San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto, 154km
