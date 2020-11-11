WAPDA, NBP, Sui Southern, Mari Petroleum, PAF win hockey matches

WAPDA, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Sui Southern, Mari Petroleum and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Wednesday earned victories in the matches of the ongoing 66th Edition of the National Senior Hockey Championship at Mari Petroleum Hockey Stadium, Ayub Park, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ):WAPDA, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Sui Southern, Mari Petroleum and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Wednesday earned victories in the matches of the ongoing 66th Edition of the National Senior Hockey Championship at Mari Petroleum Hockey Stadium, Ayub Park, Rawalpindi.

WAPDA beat Pakistan Army by 4-3 in the first match. For WAPDA, Aleem Bilal scored two while Aleem Usman and Taswar Abbas scored one goal each. Wasim Akram, Muhammad Farhan and Ali Haider scored one goal each for Pakistan Army.

In the second match National Bank of Pakistan outplayed Port Qasim by 8-1. For NBP, Arsalan Qadir and Bilal Qadir two while Shaan Irshad, Faizan, Muhammad Dilbar and Abu Bakar scored one goal each. Sami scored the only goal for Port Qasim.

Sui Southern defeated Pakistan Navy by 4-0 in the third match. Mubashir Ali scored two while Ahmed Nadeem and Ghazanfar scored one goal each.

In the fourth match Mari Petroleum downed Police by 6-1. For Mari Petroleum, Arbaaz Ahmed scored three while Abdul Rehman two and Umair Sattar one goals. The lone goal for Police was scored by Umair during the penalty corner.

The PAF thumped Punjab by 3-0 in the fifth match. Pakistan Air Force won 0-3. PAF scored through Abdul Rehman two and Noman one.

Sports Consultant Mari Petroleum Brig Saleem Nawaz, Col (R) Ahmed Nawaz and PHF Treasurer Ikhlaq Usmani, Chairman Selection Committee Olympian Manzoor Jr and members Olympians Ayaz Mehmood, Nasir Ali and Wasim Feroz were also present on the occasion.