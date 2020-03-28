UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Waqar Younas Calls Her Doctor Wife “Hero” For Fighting Against Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 31 seconds ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 05:54 PM

Waqar Younas calls her doctor wife “Hero” for fighting against Coronavirus

The former cricketer lauds his wife for fighting against global pandemic in frontline.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2020) Former cricketer Waqar Younis called her doctor wife as “hero” for fighting against Coronavirus here on Saturday.

The cricketer shared picture of his smiling face with her wife Dr. Faryal Waqar who daily goes to the hospital for treatment of Coronavirus patients.

Waqar Younas took to Twitter and wrote: “Scary feeling when @DrFaryalWaqar leaves for the hospital in the morning but also very Satisfied when she returns.. I can PROUDLY say my wife is a HERO.. Keep fighting girlBeating heart #EmergencyPhysician #Corvid_19,”.

Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are the frontline warriors against Coronavirus and the entire nation is paying them tribute for their efforts.

Related Topics

Twitter Doctor Wife Coronavirus

Recent Stories

13 gamblers held in police raid in Rawalpindi

21 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to contain coronavirus spread: M ..

21 minutes ago

10 coronavirus suspects tested positive: MS

21 minutes ago

European tourists evacuated from Bali after flight ..

21 minutes ago

Armeena Khan asks people to quit smoking amid fear ..

25 minutes ago

Virus cases spike after Australia cruise ship stan ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.