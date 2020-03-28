Waqar Younas calls her doctor wife “Hero” for fighting against Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

The former cricketer lauds his wife for fighting against global pandemic in frontline.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2020) Former cricketer Waqar Younis called her doctor wife as “hero” for fighting against Coronavirus here on Saturday.

The cricketer shared picture of his smiling face with her wife Dr. Faryal Waqar who daily goes to the hospital for treatment of Coronavirus patients.

Waqar Younas took to Twitter and wrote: “Scary feeling when @DrFaryalWaqar leaves for the hospital in the morning but also very Satisfied when she returns.. I can PROUDLY say my wife is a HERO.. Keep fighting girlBeating heart #EmergencyPhysician #Corvid_19,”.

Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are the frontline warriors against Coronavirus and the entire nation is paying them tribute for their efforts.