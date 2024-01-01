Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for 2024

(@Abdulla99267510)

The couple's warm smiles add an extra touch of joy to the festive occasion.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2023) In a heartening New Year's message, former Pakistan cricket captain and legendary swing bowler, Wasim Akram, widely hailed as the 'King of Swing,' took to social media to share his hopes and aspirations for the year ahead.

Akram, an icon in the cricketing world, posted a delightful picture alongside his wife, radiating happiness and togetherness as they ushered in the new year.

In his tweet, Akram expressed, "Here’s hoping for a better year! Wishing you and your families all the love, safety, and prosperity for 2024, all the best from my family to yours,”.

The cricket legend's message resonated with fans and followers, emphasizing the significance of love, safety, and prosperity in these challenging times.

The Akram family's New Year wishes carry a message of unity and optimism, echoing the sentiments of many looking forward to a brighter and more prosperous 2024.

As we join hands in welcoming the new year, the cricket community and fans around the world extend their warmest wishes to Wasim Akram and his family for a year filled with joy, success, and memorable moments.