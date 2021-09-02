WBSC U-12 Baseball World Cup rescheduled for summer 2022

The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has announced the rescheduling of the VI WBSC U-12 Baseball World Cup in Tainan, TPE, to the summer of 2022, with the exact dates to be announced at a later stage

The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has announced the rescheduling of the VI WBSC U-12 Baseball World Cup in Tainan, TPE, to the summer of 2022, with the exact dates to be announced at a later stage. Originally scheduled for the summer of 2021, the youth world championship was first postponed to later this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

The WBSC has ruled that there will be no exception to the age bracket. Players born in 2010 and 2011 will be eligible to be selected onto their respective national teams, the WBSC said in a statement on its website.

Four-time defending European champion Italy and runner-up Czech Republic qualified to the U-12 World Cup through the U-12 Baseball European Championship 2021.

After the XI U-12 Continental Championship postponement, the Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA) announced that, following the final standings of the X edition of the tournament, the three Asian representatives would be Chinese Taipei, Korea and Japan. The Americas qualifier opened on 29 August in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

The city of Tainan will host the next four editions of the WBSC U-12 Baseball World Cup at Tainan Asia-Pacific International Baseball Stadium.