UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women To Get Gender-neutral Rugby World Cup From 2021

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:15 PM

Women to get gender-neutral rugby World Cup from 2021

The Women's Rugby World Cup in 2017 will be the last to bear that title with World Rugby announcing on Wednesday they are adopting a policy of gender neutrality for their tournaments

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The Women's Rugby World Cup in 2017 will be the last to bear that title with World Rugby announcing on Wednesday they are adopting a policy of gender neutrality for their tournaments.

In what they say is "a first for a major sporting federation" the 2021 edition of the women's event in New Zealand will be known simply as Rugby World Cup 2021, with 'Women's' dropped from the title.

This will be applied to their Sevens World Cup competitions as well -- the men's tournaments have never specified gender.

Other sports like hockey and football still term their showpiece events Women's Hockey World Cup and Women's Football World Cup.

"World Rugby has announced that its flagship 15s and sevens Rugby World Cup properties will no longer include gender in their titles, furthering its commitment to equality and brand consistency across its portfolio," read their statement.

"In a first for a major sporting federation, the women's designation will be dropped from Women's Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand which will now be named Rugby World Cup 2021, starting the global roll out.

"The purpose is to elevate the profile of the women's game, while eliminating any inherent or perceived bias towards men's only competitions and tournaments, which traditionally haven't specified gender." Serge Simon, the chair of World Rugby Women's Advisory Committee, hailed the move.

"I am excited about this landmark decision, but this is the beginning of the journey," he said.

"Together, we are working hard to do something very special for women, for the game," added the 52-year-old former prop forward.

Related Topics

Football Hockey World Sports Women 2017 Event From New Zealand

Recent Stories

AED7 million to redevelop Abu Dhabi&#039;s Cornich ..

5 minutes ago

EPAA thwarts smuggling of rare animals

20 minutes ago

Indonesia deploys more troops as Papua hit by fres ..

5 minutes ago

Sudan's 11-member sovereign council sworn in: stat ..

5 minutes ago

England start 2020 season with Windies Test at The ..

5 minutes ago

Ryanair Cabin Crews Go on Strike in Portugal, Gov' ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.