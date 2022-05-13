UrduPoint.com

Women's World Cup Draw To Be Hosted In October

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 13, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Women's World Cup draw to be hosted in October

The draw for the 2023 Women's World Cup will take place on October 22, FIFA announced on Friday

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) --:The draw for the 2023 Women's World Cup will take place on October 22, FIFA announced on Friday.

Fatma Samoura, the Secretary-General of FIFA, and New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson on Friday revealed the draw for the ninth Women's World Cup to be hosted in Auckland.

Australia and New Zealand, placed in Group B and Group A respectively, will co-host the tournament, which kicks off on July 20, 2023.

As the largest Women's World Cup ever featuring 32 teams, up from 24, the tournament will be spread across five Australian and four New Zealand cities, with Auckland - also known as Tamaki Makaurau - hosting the opening match.

"Preparations are well underway in Australia and New Zealand to welcome the world's largest women's single-sport event. The official draw in October marks an important milestone for teams and fans in the countdown to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023," Samoura said in a statement.

