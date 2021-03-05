UrduPoint.com
Women's World Ice Hockey In Canada Set For May 6-16

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 09:10 AM

Women's world ice hockey in Canada set for May 6-16

Montreal, March 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :This year's Women's World Ice Hockey Championship in Canada, a preview of the fight for gold at next February's Beijing Winter Olympics, tentatively was set Thursday for May 6-16.

The event, originally postponed from 2020 to April by the Covid-19 pandemic, is set for Halfax and Truro, Nova Scotia, although Canadian and provincial officials have not given final approvals or Covid-19 quarantine exemptions thus far, the International Ice Hockey Federation said.

The United States women, reigning Olympic champions, seek a sixth consecutive world title and 10th overall to match Canada.

The North American rivals are the only nations to claim a world or Olympic crown.

The USA, Canada, Russia, Finland and Switzerland are assured of quarter-final spots while Japan, Germany, Hungary, Denmark and the Czech Republic will compete for three other spots in the last eight.

Safety protocols planned include Covid-19 testing, hotel quarantines, masking and social distancing with few if any spectators at matches.

"Hosting a successful Women's World Championship this season means ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved, which continues to be our top priority," Hockey Canada president Scott Smith said.

More Stories From Sports

