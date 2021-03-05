Montreal, March 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :This year's Women's World Ice Hockey Championship in Canada, a preview of the fight for gold at next February's Beijing Winter Olympics, tentatively was set Thursday for May 6-16.

The event, originally postponed from 2020 to April by the Covid-19 pandemic, is set for Halfax and Truro, Nova Scotia, although Canadian and provincial officials have not given final approvals or Covid-19 quarantine exemptions thus far, the International Ice Hockey Federation said.

The United States women, reigning Olympic champions, seek a sixth consecutive world title and 10th overall to match Canada.

The North American rivals are the only nations to claim a world or Olympic crown.

The USA, Canada, Russia, Finland and Switzerland are assured of quarter-final spots while Japan, Germany, Hungary, Denmark and the Czech Republic will compete for three other spots in the last eight.

Safety protocols planned include Covid-19 testing, hotel quarantines, masking and social distancing with few if any spectators at matches.

"Hosting a successful Women's World Championship this season means ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved, which continues to be our top priority," Hockey Canada president Scott Smith said.