UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Champ Gilmore Leads Powerhouse Aussie Olympic Surf Team

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:10 AM

World champ Gilmore leads powerhouse Aussie Olympic surf team

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Seven-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore and current world number two Sally Fitzgibbons spearhead a powerhouse Australian team announced Friday gunning for gold on the sport's Olympic debut in Tokyo.

They are joined on the men's side by multiple World Surf League (WSL) tour winners Julian Wilson and Owen Wright as they look to shine a spotlight on their profession.

"Seeing surfing in the Olympics will hopefully let up-and-coming junior surfers realise a new dream that they can go out there and hopefully win a medal for the country," said Gilmore.

"Now we're competing as a team, if anything it will push us to even greater success, to support each other and have that on the world stage." Fitzgibbons heads into the event at Tsurigasaki Beach in Chiba, east of Tokyo, on a hot streak of form.

She won the most recent WSL tour event at Rottnest Island in Western Australia then claimed victory at ISA World Surfing Games in El Salvador this month.

"I used to draw the Olympic rings on myself back in school -- to have the rings on my shirt now, to have it legit is so cool," she said.

"It's been a long journey but being there in Tokyo will feel all the more special. I'm going to give it my all, I want to compete for my country, fly that flag and hopefully come home with a gold medal."Australia's surfing team named themselves "The Irukandjis", after a deadly species of jellyfish that menaces the country's tropical northern waters.

Surfing will make its Olympic debut in Japan as part of efforts to attract a younger audience to watch the Games.

Related Topics

World Australia Tokyo El Salvador Japan Gold Olympics Event All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler forms Al Hamriyah Suburb Council

7 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler forms Al Rahmaniya Suburb Council

7 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turk ..

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

10 hours ago

AJK govt makes transfers, postings in police dept

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.