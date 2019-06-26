Yankees set record with homer in 28th straight game

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The New York Yankees set a Major League Baseball record with a homer in a 28th straight game on Tuesday -- DJ LeMahieu's leadoff blast securing the mark in a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

LeMahieu belted a pitch off Toronto left-hander Clayton Richard into the second deck of seats in left field at Yankee Stadium to give New York the record.

The Yankees came into the contest having had a homer in 27 straight games -- tied with the 2002 Texas Rangers, who achieved the feat from August 11-September 9 of that year.

LeMahieu's blast was followed by an opposite-field homer from Aaron Judge -- the first home run since April 20 for the star who returned on Friday from an oblique muscle injury that sidelined him for two months.

Gleyber Torres added a solo shot in the second inning for the Yankees and Edwin Encarnacion also homered for American League East division leaders New York.

Fourteen different Yankees have homered during the 28-game run, which began on May 26 in Kansas City. Catcher Gary Sanchez has led the charge with eight homers.

The victory may have come at a cost for the Yankees, who saw left fielder Giancarlo Stanton exit in the fourth inning with a right knee contusion after a collision at third base. He was due to have an MRI exam on the injury.