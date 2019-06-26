UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yankees Set Record With Homer In 28th Straight Game

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 08:10 AM

Yankees set record with homer in 28th straight game

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The New York Yankees set a Major League Baseball record with a homer in a 28th straight game on Tuesday -- DJ LeMahieu's leadoff blast securing the mark in a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

LeMahieu belted a pitch off Toronto left-hander Clayton Richard into the second deck of seats in left field at Yankee Stadium to give New York the record.

The Yankees came into the contest having had a homer in 27 straight games -- tied with the 2002 Texas Rangers, who achieved the feat from August 11-September 9 of that year.

LeMahieu's blast was followed by an opposite-field homer from Aaron Judge -- the first home run since April 20 for the star who returned on Friday from an oblique muscle injury that sidelined him for two months.

Gleyber Torres added a solo shot in the second inning for the Yankees and Edwin Encarnacion also homered for American League East division leaders New York.

Fourteen different Yankees have homered during the 28-game run, which began on May 26 in Kansas City. Catcher Gary Sanchez has led the charge with eight homers.

The victory may have come at a cost for the Yankees, who saw left fielder Giancarlo Stanton exit in the fourth inning with a right knee contusion after a collision at third base. He was due to have an MRI exam on the injury.

Related Topics

Rangers Toronto Encarnacion Kansas City Gary Homer New York April May August From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Gargash, Italian FM discuss Middle East challenges

7 hours ago

Proud to meet the caring father Mohamed bin Zayed: ..

8 hours ago

Ukrainian President to Pay 3-Day Visit to Canada i ..

8 hours ago

13 sites designated for Naya Pakistan Housing Prog ..

8 hours ago

Five injured in fire incident in Lahore

8 hours ago

Turkish Parliament Votes to Reduce Conscription to ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.