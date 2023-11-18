Open Menu

Younis Khan Likely To Get Key Coaching Role For Pakistan’s Junior Cricket Teams

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 18, 2023 | 02:27 PM

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket teams

Younis, expressing a strong interest in contributing to coaching endeavors, is anticipated to have the officially agreed-upon contract details formally announced upon his return from abroad.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2023) Former cricketer Younis Khan is set to assume a pivotal coaching position within Pakistan's junior cricket framework, with a Primary focus on nurturing and developing emerging talent, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Younis, expressing a strong interest in contributing to coaching endeavors, is anticipated to have the officially agreed-upon contract details formally announced upon his return from abroad.

The sources said that following a recent meeting with Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Management Committee, an understanding has been reached for Younis to lead coaching and developmental responsibilities for the junior teams.

However, the finalization of these details hinges on the return of both Younis and Ashraf from their respective trips to Dubai and India.

Simultaneously, the PCB has appointed Sohail Tanvir as the head of the junior selection committee. Tanvir's initial responsibility as the chairperson of the junior selection committee will be to select the Pakistan U19 squad for the 2023 ACC U19 Asia Cup, scheduled to be held from 8 to 17 December in the UAE.

Subsequently, the Pakistan U19 team is scheduled to participate in the ICC U19 World Cup, set to take place from 13 January to 4 February in Sri Lanka.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC Sri Lanka Zaka Ashraf PCB UAE Dubai Lead Sohail Tanvir Younis Khan January February December From Asia

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

21 minutes ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

5 hours ago
Investigation underway through NADRA to trace ghos ..

Investigation underway through NADRA to trace ghost employees: Mubeen Jumani

15 hours ago
 NCSW to host National Women Trade Fair on Dec 11

NCSW to host National Women Trade Fair on Dec 11

15 hours ago
 Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic ..

Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic awaits in semis

15 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets US ambassador to EU in Brussels

Pak envoy meets US ambassador to EU in Brussels

15 hours ago
 People to vote for PML-N to complete many developm ..

People to vote for PML-N to complete many development Engineer Khurram Dastagir ..

15 hours ago
 Stocks struggle to end week on high note

Stocks struggle to end week on high note

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports