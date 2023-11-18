Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket teams

(@Abdulla99267510)

Younis, expressing a strong interest in contributing to coaching endeavors, is anticipated to have the officially agreed-upon contract details formally announced upon his return from abroad.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2023) Former cricketer Younis Khan is set to assume a pivotal coaching position within Pakistan's junior cricket framework, with a Primary focus on nurturing and developing emerging talent, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The sources said that following a recent meeting with Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Management Committee, an understanding has been reached for Younis to lead coaching and developmental responsibilities for the junior teams.

However, the finalization of these details hinges on the return of both Younis and Ashraf from their respective trips to Dubai and India.

Simultaneously, the PCB has appointed Sohail Tanvir as the head of the junior selection committee. Tanvir's initial responsibility as the chairperson of the junior selection committee will be to select the Pakistan U19 squad for the 2023 ACC U19 Asia Cup, scheduled to be held from 8 to 17 December in the UAE.

Subsequently, the Pakistan U19 team is scheduled to participate in the ICC U19 World Cup, set to take place from 13 January to 4 February in Sri Lanka.