Youth can accomplish anything if they work hard: Dr Fahmida

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza Monday said the youth could accomplish anything in the world if they worked hard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ):Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza Monday said the youth could accomplish anything in the world if they worked hard.

Speaking at the cash award ceremony organized by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) here to honour players who won medals in international squash tournaments, the minister said though after the 18th amendment sports had been devolved and a subject of the regions but Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) would do all-out efforts in its domain for the promoting and encouragement of the players.

"The media, private sector and regions must help in reviving the sports especially in the less developed areas of the country," she said.

She said we needed to search for the talented youth and groom their skills.

"We have gone backwards in cricket, hockey and others games therefore the national sports federations must help in reviving the sports in which we once ruled the world," she said.

The minister said she would be holding a conference in sports diplomacy which would pave way for our players going abroad for training and visa versa.

She lauded PSF for providing players with best facilities which had resulted medal winning performances for the country.

The players had bagged 76 medals for the country which was commendable, she said.

Earlier PSF secretary Tahir Sultan said after special directions from PSF president, we were working on the junior players development.

He also lauded Serena Hotels for their partnership with PSF for promoting and encouraging the game.

Players were awarded with cash awards who had won medals in tournaments including British Junior, KI Junior, Doha Junior, Borneo Junior, Penang Junior, Qatar Junior, Asian Junior Individual and Asian Junior Team Squash Championships.

Senior vice-president of the Pakistan Squash Federation Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, PSB Director General Arif Ibrahim and other officials were also present on the occasion.