UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zarco Punished For 'irresponsible Riding' After Morbidelli Clash

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Zarco punished for 'irresponsible riding' after Morbidelli clash

Johann Zarco will start his next MotoGP race from the pitlane after he was sanctioned for "irresponsible riding" following a crash involving Franco Morbidelli last weekend in Austria, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) said Friday

Spielberg, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Johann Zarco will start his next MotoGP race from the pitlane after he was sanctioned for "irresponsible riding" following a crash involving Franco Morbidelli last weekend in Austria, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) said Friday.

"After evaluation it was determined that there was evidence of irresponsible riding from Johann Zarco, which has resulted in a penalty. The Frenchman will start his next MotoGP race from pitlane," the FIM said in a statement.

Ducati-Avintia rider Zarco collided with Italy's Morbidelli at the Red Bull Ring last Sunday.

Both men came off, leaving their bikes to cartwheel at speeds of up to 300 km/h (187mph) back across the track.

Morbidelli's machine flew right past the head of nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi leaving the Italian badly shaken and claiming the stray Yamaha "almost killed" him.

Zarco denied all responsibility for the crash in which he was, ultimately, the only casualty, injuring his right wrist in the collision.

"There should be no sanctions because I did not do anything crazy," he said after the hearing. "You can't do this sport if you don't want to take risks."The 30-year-old Zarco underwent wrist surgery on Wednesday. He missed Friday's opening practice for the Styrian Grand Prix, also at the Red Bull Ring. Under MotoGP rules he was due to have a medical later in the day to assess his fitness to ride in Saturday qualifying or Sunday's race.

If he is allowed to start, he could purge his penalty and have two weeks to recover before the next race at San Marino on September 3.

Related Topics

Hearing World San Marino Austria Italy September Sunday All From Race First Investec Modaraba

Recent Stories

Barrister Ambreen Qureshi Denounces Baseless Smear ..

4 minutes ago

National Academy concludes virtual courses for coa ..

42 minutes ago

Belarus-Russia Lawmakers Say No Reason to Question ..

2 minutes ago

Germany 'in contact' with Moscow on Navalny's 'hum ..

2 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 2.9 million

2 minutes ago

250 processions, 575 Majalis to be held in Bahawal ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.