Zidane Refuses To Become Coach Of US National Football Team - Reports

Muhammad Rameez Published January 08, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Zidane Refuses to Become Coach of US National Football Team - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) Prominent French football manager and former player Zinedine Zidane has rejected an offer to become a new coach of the US national men's team, US media reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The United States Soccer Federation has contacted Zidane to offer him to manage the national team after the contract of current coach Gregg Berhalter is expired, the ESPN broadcaster reported.

Earlier, media reported that Zidane might become a new coach of the French national team after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, however, the French Football Federation decided to extend the contract of current coach Didier Deschamps until the 2026 World Cup.

Zidane was a head coach of Spanish club Real Madrid in 2016-2018 and in 2019-2021. As the head coach of the club, he won the Champions League three times, Spanish La Liga, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup twice each.

