Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Mushfiqur Rahim hit an unbeaten 203 as Bangladesh declared their first innings on 560 for six on the third day of their one-off Test against Zimbabwe in Dhaka on Monday.

Zimbabwe were in deep trouble at nine for two after five overs at stumps, with the visitors needing another 286 to avoid an innings defeat.

Spinner Nayeem Hasan claimed Prince Masvaure and Donald Tiripano on successive balls in the first over of the innings.

Kevin Kasuza, on eight, and Brendan Taylor, on one, were at the crease.

Bangladesh's declaration came shortly after Mushfiqur completed his third double Test century.

Skipper Mominul Haque earlier struck 132, his ninth Test century and was involved in a fourth-wicket stand of 222 with Mushfiqur.