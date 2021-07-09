A day wearing the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i earphones

High quality sound and long lasting battery that powers through the day

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- 09th July, 2021) Music plays an important role in our lives. It is there to motivate us during a tough workout. Help us get into the right mind-set for work and with us when we need to settle back and relax after a hectic day. But to truly get the most out or music and other audio you need a device that can keep pace with your needs and not slow down. That is exactly what you get with the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i, which are Huawei’s newest stylishly designed high quality earphones that come with high quality sound, long lasting battery life, active noise cancellation, fast charging and more. But to fully experience the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i let’s take you on a journey through a day wearing the device to see how it will help you get the most out of it.

Wake up and workout out to immersive soun

The alarm rings to wake you for another busy day of important tasks that need to be done. A great way to set yourself up for a successful day is with a morning routine and what better than getting your workout done first thing. With the right soundtrack playing you will be motivated to push yourself further and with the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i and its 10mm large dynamic driver your favourite workout tracks will have the resonant bass sounds to power you ahead. The earphones also deliver balanced sound across all frequencies, which mean you hear crystal clear audio as it was intended by the artist. In other words, vocals sound great so you get the encouragement to do more.

All-day power to keep pace with you

Its midmorning and you have been busy on back-to-back meetings and calls in between listening to an online talk as part of your work tasks for the day. That means your HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i has been turned on and playing audio throughout the morning, but what if you do not have time to recharge if the battery runs out. Well, with the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i that is not an issue as it offers an amazing 10 hours of music playback or 6.5 hours of voice call on a full charge .

That is plenty of power for you to complete your calls while also listening to the online talk and get the work you need to do done. Want to listen to a podcast during a lunch break but concerned about the battery? Well, don’t worry because with the accompanying charging case, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i can get up to 22 hours of music playback or 14 hours of voice calls. Not sure how long an online meeting will take? Don’t worry because in as little as 10 minutes of charge you will get 4 hours of playback . Add in a fast charge feature and the earphones will keep working without you worrying about losing battery power.

Stay immersed in your tasks without distractions

Another hard day at work is done and you are on your commute home. The train is busy and noisy, but you want to take the opportunity to go over the audio foreign language course you have been learning over the last few weeks. It takes concentration and focus so the less distractions you have the better. Fortunately, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i has Active Noise Cancellation to block out the sounds of your environment so you can listen to what is important. It makes the earphones perfect for a variety of settings such as busy shopping centres, restaurants, or the street. It even comes with an Awareness Mode to help you remain aware of your surrounds to hear important announcements, without having to take off the earphones.

Comfortable and fashionable for any occasion

If you want to enjoy some relaxing music before bed then the lightweight HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i will comfortably fit your ear canal making them ideal to wear with your head resting against a pillow. Add in the fact that the device is intuitive to use with sensitive and accurate controls and you can enjoy ease of use no matter the situation.

Meta Description: Carry out all your everyday tasks with the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i’s high quality sound, long lasting battery life and active noise cancellation.