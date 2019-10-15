Berlin to Permit 5G Networks by Huawei in Germany Despite US Pressure - Reports

The German authorities have decided not to block Chinese tech company Huawei from entering the German high-speed internet market, media reported on Monday, citing the Federal Network Agency's security demands to next-generation networks

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The German authorities have decided not to block Chinese tech company Huawei from entering the German high-speed internet market, media reported on Monday, citing the Federal Network Agency's security demands to next-generation networks.

The United States has been pushing other countries to refrain from using Huawei's equipment when adopting 5G network technology. Berlin has meanwhile consistently maintained that it will allow Huawei to create such networks in Germany.

According to Dusseldorf-based newspaper Handelsblatt, the security demands will be soon become available to the public and enter into force either by the end of this year or the beginning of the next. The newspaper noted the absence of the provision that opened its market only to trusted and reliable suppliers, something that Washington has been demanding from Germany and which, the newspaper said, has been removed per the request of the office of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Speaking during a press briefing earlier on Monday, Steffen Seibert, the spokesman for the German government, said that the aforementioned demand had been absent in all versions of the demands, ruling out any involvement of the Chancellery.

"From the very beginning we have maintained a position, which has not changed, that no actor, no company should be excluded," Seibert said.

In May 2019, the US government blacklisted Huawei over its suspected connections to Chinese intelligence. The sanctions make it illegal for US firms to strike deals with the company without first procuring a special license.