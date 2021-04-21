Global aerospace giant Boeing announced on Wednesday the delivery of the first rocket core stage for NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) that will be used in the Artemis I lunar mission, scheduled for 2024

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Global aerospace giant Boeing announced on Wednesday the delivery of the first rocket core stage for NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) that will be used in the Artemis I lunar mission, scheduled for 2024.

"Boeing [NYSE: BA] begins delivery of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket cryogenic core stage to NASA today in preparation for launch of the Artemis I mission, the first moon mission in nearly 50 years," the company stated.

According to Boeing, the stage has been refurbished after successfully completing hot fire testing last month at NASA's Stennis Space Center and will now be transported to Kennedy Space Center in Florida for integration with the Orion crew spacecraft.

On Saturday, NASA confirmed its plans to carry out "regularly recurring" manned missions to the Moon.

The SLS will launch the unmanned Orion crew vehicle around the moon and back as part of the Artemis I mission in 2024. The test flight will be followed by the Artemis II mission, the first manned lunar flyby for the lunar program.

Boeing is NASA's Primary contractor for the SLS components, including the core, upper stages and avionics. Currently, the company is working on the main elements for the Artemis II core stage.

"We thank NASA for their partnership as we deliver the first of the Artemis core stages that will launch a new era of human deep space exploration," John Shannon, SLS vice president and program manager for Boeing, said in the press release.

NASA's ultimate goal is to carry out human flights to Mars over the next decade.