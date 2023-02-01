China Imported Industrial Robots Worth $2 Billion in 2022 - CRIA

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) China imported industrial robots worth $2 billion and exported industrial robots worth $610 million in 2022, the China Robot Industry Alliance (CRIA) said in a statement.

In December 2022, China exported industrial robots worth $50 million and imported $180 million worth.

The CRIA said that in 2022, large industrial enterprises in China produced 443,000 industrial robots and 6.5 million service robots. In December 2022, the figures were 40,000 and 491,000, respectively.