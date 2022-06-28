UrduPoint.com

China Launches Satellite For Land Surveys, Urban Planning

Daniyal Sohail Published June 28, 2022 | 07:48 PM

China launches satellite for land surveys, urban planning

China launched Gaofen-12 03, an Earth observation satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :China launched Gaofen-12 03, an Earth observation satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The satellite was carried by a Long March-4C carrier rocket at 11:46 p.m.

(Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit successfully, ecns.cn reported on Tuesday.

It will be used in land surveys, urban planning, road network design, crop yield estimation and disaster relief and other fields.

It marked the 425th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

Related Topics

China Long March Road Beijing From P

Recent Stories

PML-N to win by-elections with public support: min ..

PML-N to win by-elections with public support: minister

3 minutes ago
 Massive crackdown against drug peddlers, criminals ..

Massive crackdown against drug peddlers, criminals in full swing

3 minutes ago
 DC visits administrative offices, takes action aga ..

DC visits administrative offices, takes action against absenting officers

6 minutes ago
 President for market research to assess demand for ..

President for market research to assess demand for graduates of Arts, Literature

15 minutes ago
 DC Sukkur to ensure code of conduct during hide co ..

DC Sukkur to ensure code of conduct during hide collection

6 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.