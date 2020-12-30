China Successfully Tests Pioneer Solid Fuel Rocket Engine - State Media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) China has carried out successful tests of the country's first indigenous large sectional rocket engine on solid fuel for civilian use, China Central Television reported on Wednesday.

The tests were conducted in the central Chinese city of Xi'an, according to the report.

The new solid fuel engine has the highest thrust among those owned by China. It will be used on large and heavy Chinese spaceships, including, possibly, in Moon landing missions and flights to outer space.