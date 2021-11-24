UrduPoint.com

China To Boost Fight With 'Unhealthy Aesthetics' Linked To Internet Celebrities

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 12:10 AM

China to Boost Fight With 'Unhealthy Aesthetics' Linked to Internet Celebrities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The Chinese authorities are set to increase control over the internet by ensuring any information related to internet celebrities complies with strict moral and cultural standards, the Chinese Cyberspace Administration said on Tuesday.

According to the administration, the internet remains filled with "unhealthy aesthetics," vulgarity, and low culture, including scandalous gossip about the personal lives of celebrities, despite earlier measures adopted by the government. In this regard, the administration has introduced new control measures to create a "favorable and healthy network environment."

The measures include a ban on "unhealthy aesthetics" in materials about celebrities, as well as vulgar scandals, fake "sensational news," and manifestations of "fanatical worship." Besides, the government will boost the monitoring of public accounts of celebrities and their fan clubs.

The set of measures adopted in China over the past few months to establish a "healthy" internet and television culture includes a ban on the featuring of "effeminate men and other abnormal aesthetics," as well as popularization of ostentatious enjoyment of life, gossip and scandals, vulgar behavior, and negative phenomena that attract mass attention.

In late September, China's video game industry association combining over 200 companies, including industry giants Tencent and NetEase, pledged to follow the government's policy on the matter, in particular, banning "effeminate men" and other "inappropriate" content in video games.

Another direction of Chinese internet policy is the promotion of socialist values online and the building of a "civilized internet" through the popularization of websites, public accounts, and apps promoting socialist ideology.

Earlier this year, the authorities tightened control of underage internet users. Minors' access to online games is limited to three hours per week, while relevant authorities will enhance checks and control of companies engaged in the industry.

Related Topics

Internet Video Games China September Moral TV Government Industry

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying efforts to monitor LNG import ..

16 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

16 minutes ago
 Kurdish Broadcaster NRT Says Journalist Detained a ..

Kurdish Broadcaster NRT Says Journalist Detained at Minsk Airport

26 minutes ago
 Int'l community urged to take notice of Indian war ..

Int'l community urged to take notice of Indian war crimes in IIOJK

26 minutes ago
 Gazprom's Share in European Gas Imports in 2021 Ov ..

Gazprom's Share in European Gas Imports in 2021 Over 50% - Company

26 minutes ago
 Explosion at Missile Factory Near Belgrade Kills 2 ..

Explosion at Missile Factory Near Belgrade Kills 2, Injures 16

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.