China's Guizhou Builds Over 20,000 5G Base Stations

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 02:21 PM

China's Guizhou builds over 20,000 5G base stations

GUIYANG (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Over 20,000 5G base stations had been built in southwest China's Guizhou Province by the end of last year as the province accelerates its digital infrastructure construction, local authorities said Wednesday.

The 5G coverage in Guizhou has continued to expand over recent years and basically reached all the county-level administrations in the province, according to the provincial big data development administration.

This year, the province is expected to invest more than 15 billion Yuan (about 2.3 billion U.S. Dollars) on digital infrastructure and bring its total number of 5G base stations to more than 40,000, according to the administration.

China had set up 718,000 5G base stations as of November last year, according to Liu Liehong, vice-minister of industry and information technology.

