UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cognitive Pilot Tech Company Testing Driverless Train Systems On Russian Railroads

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 02:26 PM

Cognitive Pilot Tech Company Testing Driverless Train Systems on Russian Railroads

Tests of driverless train systems are underway on Russian railroads, Yury Minkin, director of the unmanned vehicles development department at Cognitive Pilot, told Sputnik, adding that the new technology will make a revolution in the global economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Tests of driverless train systems are underway on Russian railroads, Yury Minkin, director of the unmanned vehicles development department at Cognitive Pilot, told Sputnik, adding that the new technology will make a revolution in the global economy.

Cognitive Pilot is a Russian company headquartered in Moscow that specializes in the development of software and artificial intelligence. The company also operates in China, the United States, Brazil, South Korea, the Netherlands and other countries.

"Now the driver assistance system is being tested, which detects dangerous situations, namely passing a red light or presence of obstacles in the way. The system warns the driver of the danger and can fully stop the train itself.

This is necessary to prevent emergency situations," Minkin said, adding that the advancement in technology would make trains fully driverless in the next 20 years.

He also said that the widespread use of driverless transport will trigger a revolution in the world economy, similar to the effects of the invention of the car.

According to Minkin, Russia is also introducing driverless systems to the agricultural sectors at a high rate. Minkin mentioned that Russia used unmanned combine harvesters in several regions for the first time in 2020.

He added that unmanned technologies bring exceptional accuracy and the optimization of expenses to the agriculture industry.

Related Topics

World Technology Moscow Russia China Agriculture Company Driver Vehicles Car Brazil South Korea United States Netherlands 2020 Industry

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attack on police officers in Tunisia

13 minutes ago

UAE’s planned city on Mars to get help from NYUA ..

13 minutes ago

Member of Belarusian Opposition Council Says Unabl ..

1 minute ago

Tianjin Teda continue losing streak in Chinese Sup ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

1 minute ago

'Flying Tiger' MM Aalam' s historical contribution ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.