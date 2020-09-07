Cognitive Pilot Tech Company Testing Driverless Train Systems on Russian Railroads

Tests of driverless train systems are underway on Russian railroads, Yury Minkin, director of the unmanned vehicles development department at Cognitive Pilot, told Sputnik, adding that the new technology will make a revolution in the global economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Tests of driverless train systems are underway on Russian railroads, Yury Minkin, director of the unmanned vehicles development department at Cognitive Pilot, told Sputnik, adding that the new technology will make a revolution in the global economy.

Cognitive Pilot is a Russian company headquartered in Moscow that specializes in the development of software and artificial intelligence. The company also operates in China, the United States, Brazil, South Korea, the Netherlands and other countries.

"Now the driver assistance system is being tested, which detects dangerous situations, namely passing a red light or presence of obstacles in the way. The system warns the driver of the danger and can fully stop the train itself.

This is necessary to prevent emergency situations," Minkin said, adding that the advancement in technology would make trains fully driverless in the next 20 years.

He also said that the widespread use of driverless transport will trigger a revolution in the world economy, similar to the effects of the invention of the car.

According to Minkin, Russia is also introducing driverless systems to the agricultural sectors at a high rate. Minkin mentioned that Russia used unmanned combine harvesters in several regions for the first time in 2020.

He added that unmanned technologies bring exceptional accuracy and the optimization of expenses to the agriculture industry.