Discussion of Single Energy Space Creation Between EAEU Countries on Agenda - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The plans to create a single energy space between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries on the agenda of the summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The summit of the leaders of the EAEU countries is taking place in Bishkek today.

"Development plans are being discussed today ” a single energy space, gas and so on. All this is on the agenda. Integration processes are usually stretched over time and cannot be carried out quickly. This is a difficult, diligent work. But the main thing is that its results fully correspond to the interests of the peoples of all participating states," Peskov said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.