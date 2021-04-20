UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Announces New Sound Studio, Soundbite, Podcast, And Live Audio Room Features

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

Facebook Announces New Sound Studio, Soundbite, Podcast, and Live Audio Room Features

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Facebook is evolving the audio component of its platform by introducing several new features such as a sound editing studio, a new social audio format called Soundbites, the ability to listen to podcasts in-app, and live audio rooms in which people can talk to one another in-real-time, according to an announcement written by Fidji Simo, Head of the Facebook app.

"It's still too hard to discover and share awesome audio content, and too cumbersome to assemble the right group of people to have a conversation about your favorite topic, at the right time. At Facebook, we've invested in the full spectrum of audio technologies to solve these problems. From audio quality enhancements, captions, speech translations, and superhuman hearing, our goal is to make audio presence easy, natural, and immersive so you can more fully experience social presence. Whether it's an in-depth conversation or your passing thoughts, we are building audio tools and formats that connect people with the things they care about," reads Facebook's announcement.

The sound studio feature is set to allow users to mix and edit audio with a variety of filters and effects.

Soundbites are intended to be short-form audio clips that users can use to share jokes, stories, or any other content that can be best communicated through the spoken word.

For those who prefer more long-form monologues and conversations, Facebook has announced that it will allow users to listen to podcasts within the app itself without having to go to outside sites and platforms. It also plans on helping users find new content by recommending them podcasts based on that user's interests.

Lastly, Facebook plans to implement a new live audio room feature similar to Clubhouse, in which users can host live discussions, whether that be between public figures or friends.

"We'll test Live Audio Rooms in Groups, making it available to the 1.8 billion people using Groups every month and the tens of millions of active communities on Facebook," said Facebook.

In addition, Facebook committed itself to making the audio features inclusive and accessible for all, noting that they intend on offering captions for all the aforementioned audio services. The company also intends on providing opportunities for content creators to monetize their efforts on the platform.

Related Topics

Hearing Facebook Company All From Share Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed leads discussions in first epis ..

32 minutes ago

Community Development Department holds retreat to ..

1 hour ago

CTD arrests five terrorists in Jamshoro

22 minutes ago

Chairman, Dy Chairman condole with Saleem Safi

22 minutes ago

DC Abbottabad reviews performance of Revenue depar ..

22 minutes ago

18 bikers performing one-wheeling, apprehended

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.