Facebook Blocking Creation of Events Close to White House, US Capitol Building - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Facebook in a company statement said it is blocking users from creating events on its platform for gatherings near the White House, US Capitol and other state capitol buildings due to security concerns.

"We are blocking the creation of any new Facebook events happening in close proximity to locations including the White House, the US Capitol building and any of the state capitol buildings through Inauguration Day," the company said on Friday.