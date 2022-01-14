UrduPoint.com

Facebook Faces $3.2Bln Legal Action In UK Over Abuse Of Market Dominance

Daniyal Sohail Published January 14, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Facebook Faces $3.2Bln Legal Action in UK Over Abuse of Market Dominance

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) UK competition law expert Liza Lovdahl Gormsen announced on Friday that she has brought a class-action lawsuit against Facebook's parent company Meta for allegedly forcing UK users to accept aggressive data collection practices if they wanted to sign up for the social network.

"I am launching a major class-action claim against Meta for abusing its market dominance for a minimum of £2.3 billion damages on behalf of affected UK Facebook users," Lovdahl Gormsen, who is also director of the Competition Law Forum, wrote on Twitter.

The case argues that Facebook has forced UK users to accept unfair terms and conditions "on a take it or leave basis" to access its social network in exchange for users' highly valuable personal data, and zero monetary recompense.

"By exploiting users' data, both within the Facebook platform and off-platform through mechanisms like the Facebook Pixel, the company was able to build very detailed pictures of users' internet usage. By using deep data profiles of its users, the company generated excessive profits," the legal team working on the case said in a statement.

The class action, brought under the Competition Act, will be the first of its kind against Meta in the UK and it is being handled by law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan,  with the support of some of country's most prominent competition lawyers, barristers and economists.

Related Topics

Internet Exchange Facebook Twitter Lawyers Company United Kingdom Market Billion

Recent Stories

Two social media companies get registrations with ..

Two social media companies get registrations with PTA

25 minutes ago
 Australia to detain Djokovic after cancelling visa ..

Australia to detain Djokovic after cancelling visa

25 minutes ago
 Punjab University postpones entrance test

Punjab University postpones entrance test

25 minutes ago
 Desert Challenge Jeep Rally kicks off in Mithi

Desert Challenge Jeep Rally kicks off in Mithi

25 minutes ago
 KP govt issues new quarantine policy at Airport, b ..

KP govt issues new quarantine policy at Airport, border terminals

25 minutes ago
 US Democrats' Bill on Sanctions Against Russia Lar ..

US Democrats' Bill on Sanctions Against Russia Largely 'Symbolic' - Expert

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.