Facebook parent Meta opens 24% lower after weak earnings

New York, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Shares of Facebook parent Meta plunged 24 percent in opening trading Thursday, weighing on the Nasdaq and threatening the stock market's four-day winning streak.

About five minutes into trading, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.1 percent at 14,112.17.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 percent to 35,450.31, while the broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.4 percent to 4,526.46.