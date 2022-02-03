UrduPoint.com

Facebook Parent Meta Opens 24% Lower After Weak Earnings

Daniyal Sohail Published February 03, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Facebook parent Meta opens 24% lower after weak earnings

Shares of Facebook parent Meta plunged 24 percent in opening trading Thursday, weighing on the Nasdaq and threatening the stock market's four-day winning streak

Shares of Facebook parent Meta plunged 24 percent in opening trading Thursday, weighing on the Nasdaq and threatening the stock market's four-day winning streak.

About five minutes into trading, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.1 percent at 14,112.17.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 percent to 35,450.31, while the broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.4 percent to 4,526.46.

>