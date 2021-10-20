Facebook Plans to Change Company Name Next Week - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Facebook plans to change its company name next week, US tech blog The Verge reported, citing a source.

The possible name change is designed to reflect the company's "focus on building the metaverse," and to signal the tech giant's "ambition to be known for more than social media and all the ills that entail.

"

After the rebranding, the blue Facebook app would likely be positioned as one of many products among others, like Instagram and WhatsApp, under a parent company.

A Facebook spokesperson refused to comment, the US technology blog said.