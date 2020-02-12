UrduPoint.com
First Commercial Launch Of Russia's Light Angara Rocket Postponed To 2021 End - Developer

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:38 PM

The first commercial launch of Russia's new light-class Angara rocket, expected to place into orbit South Korean Kompsat-6 satellite, has been postponed to the end of 2021, Khrunichev State Research and Production Center Director General Alexei Varochko said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The first commercial launch of Russia's new light-class Angara rocket, expected to place into orbit South Korean Kompsat-6 satellite, has been postponed to the end of 2021, Khrunichev State Research and Production Center Director General Alexei Varochko said on Wednesday.

The contract for the launch was signed in 2016 and it was initially supposed to be conducted in 2020, but then it was said the launch would be postponed to some later date.

"Their payload is not ready. They have postponed the launch to the end of 2021," Varochko told reporters.

