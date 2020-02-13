France on Thursday said Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei would not be excluded from supplying equipment for 5G networks in the country but could be subject to restrictions and Paris may prioritise European operators

"There is no discrimination towards Huawei... No, Huawei will not be excluded from the 5G in France," Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told BFM TV.

But he added "the French state will take precautions to protect out sovereign interests" especially close to nuclear and military installations.

And also "it is understandable that we could prioritise a European operator" such as Nokia or Ericsson, he added.

5G stands for fifth generation, the latest generation of cellular mobile communications that offers vastly higher speeds and could unlock a variety of new applications. There has beenintense debate in Europe about whether or not to exclude Huawei from developing 5G mobilenetworks.