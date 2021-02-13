UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Chief Minister Calls On Chairman PTA

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 11:11 AM

GB Chief Minister Calls on Chairman PTA

Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khursheed called on Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) at PTA Headquarters, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021) Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khursheed called on Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) at PTA Headquarters, Islamabad.


The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest including availability of quality telecom services in GB and provision of 3G/4G services in the area.

Chairman PTA assured the Chief Minister of PTA’s full support in removing any hurdles in the provision of quality voice and internet (3G/4G) services in GB.


The sides agreed to have enhanced cooperation in digital connectivity initiatives in GB

Related Topics

Islamabad Chief Minister Internet Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Gilgit Baltistan

Recent Stories

PTA Advises Public against Import, Sale & Use of T ..

2 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 13 February 2021

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

Higher Committee Overseeing National Strategy on A ..

11 hours ago

Italy's Draghi Arrives at Presidential Palace Ahea ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.