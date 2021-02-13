GB Chief Minister Calls on Chairman PTA

Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khursheed called on Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) at PTA Headquarters, Islamabad

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest including availability of quality telecom services in GB and provision of 3G/4G services in the area.

Chairman PTA assured the Chief Minister of PTA’s full support in removing any hurdles in the provision of quality voice and internet (3G/4G) services in GB.



The sides agreed to have enhanced cooperation in digital connectivity initiatives in GB