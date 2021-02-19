German Ambassador to Pakistan Calls on Chairman PTA

The German Ambassador to Pakistan, His Excellency, Bernhard Schlagheck called on Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) at PTA Headquarters, Islamabad today

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest including enhanced cooperation in the field of information communication technology (ICT) and telecommunication and discussed opportunities in Pakistan’s fast-growing telecom sector for the foreign investors.



The Ambassador and Chairman PTA agreed to further expand mutual collaboration for common benefits.