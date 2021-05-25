Germany opens Google antitrust probe: official

Germany's antitrust authority announced Tuesday an investigation into European units of Google and its parent company, Alphabet, on allegations of anti-competitive practices

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Germany's antitrust authority announced Tuesday an investigation into European units of Google and its parent company, Alphabet, on allegations of anti-competitive practices.

The probe follows the application of a new law giving more power to rein in big tech companies, the regulator said, after similar action was taken this year against Amazon and Facebook.