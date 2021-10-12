Google Cloud Launches Cybersecurity Action Team Amid Rise in Cyber Threats - Statement

Google Cloud launched a new Cybersecurity Action Team in order to advise and support customers on cybersecurity issues amid a recent rise in cyber threats, the company said in a statement on Tuesday

"Today, we're announcing the formation of the Google Cybersecurity Action Team. The Google Cybersecurity Action Team marshals experts from across Google to form what we believe will be the world's premier security advisory team. It has a singular mission to support the security and digital transformation of governments, critical infrastructure, enterprises and small businesses," the statement said.

The team has said they advise on cybersecurity strategies and provide program management, educational content and workshops.

They has also said while access to the latest cybersecurity technology is important, expertise is foundational to becoming resilient in the face of the current cyber risk and threat environment.

The Cybersecurity Action Team will provide threat intelligence and incident response services, including threat briefings, preparedness drills and rapid response engagements, the statement said.

The announcement comes after Google pledged in August to commit $10 billion over the next five years to advancing cybersecurity by expanding zero-trust programs, helping secure the software supply chain and enhancing open-source security.