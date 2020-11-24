UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Google Invests $1Mln In Stabilization Grant For Native-Owned Small Businesses - NCAI

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

Google Invests $1Mln in Stabilization Grant for Native-Owned Small Businesses - NCAI

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Google has invested $1 million in funding to support small businesses owned by Native Americans impacted by COVID-19 pandemic, The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) announced in a release on Monday.

"The National Congress of American Indians is proud to announce its continued partnership with Google.org. Through this partnership, NCAI will oversee the Small Business Stabilization Grant - a $1 million investment in Indian Country," the release said.

"With the generous support from Google.org, NCAI is issuing business stabilization grants in the amount of $5,000 each to a total of 170 Native-owned small businesses that have been severely impacted by the curtailing of commercial activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."

The grants will help small businesses pay loans, salaries, and vendors and buy equipment, the release added.

The NCAI is the oldest, largest and most representative American Indian and Alaska Native organization in the US.

More Stories From Technology

