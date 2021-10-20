Huawei –Abacus MoU signing Ceremony

Abacus Consulting Technology Pvt. ltd, a leading professional services firm providing world class technology, consulting & outsourcing solutions for more than 3 decades has partnered with Huawei, a global provider for information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure for its Cloud Consulting unit

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021) Abacus Consulting Technology Pvt. ltd, a leading professional services firm providing world class technology, consulting & outsourcing solutions for more than 3 decades has partnered with Huawei, a global provider for information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure for its Cloud Consulting unit. The MOU signing ceremony was held at GITEX || Expo 2020 in Dubai. The signatories for the ceremony were Fatima Asad-Said, CEO Abacus Consulting and Frank Dai, President Huawei.

Abacus Consulting has been a transformation partner for businesses for over three decades, helping them adopt and embrace new technologies. This new alliance with HUAWEI CLOUD will facilitate industries' shift to the cloud using Abacus Consulting's expertise in migrating large scale applications,CRMs, Business Applications, Custom applications, Windows and Unix workloads, cloud-native application development, analytics and more.

As a managed services provider, Abacus Consulting will also help customers manage the entire operations of their applications and HUAWEI CLOUD infrastructure portfolio.

This partnership will also open new horizons to customers considering cloud adoption and migration, which both Abacus and Huawei hold extensive experience in.

Fatima Asad-Said, CEO, Abacus Consulting, said:"We are at a pivotal point in the history of business. Digital transformation today is enabling organizations to progress in ways they could not have imagined just a few years ago. Cloud is central to this evolution. This new alliance with HUAWEI CLOUD opens up completely new markets and customers for Abacus Consulting that will enable new levels of agility and growth."

Frank Dai, President of HUAWEI CLOUD Middle East, said: "The growing number of applications on the HUAWEI CLOUD platform allows us to cater to all business domains and advance our customers' digital transformation journeys. This partnership helps deepen our business in a very strategic market for Huawei. Abacus Consulting's market know-how and technical expertise combined with the capabilities of HUAWEI CLOUD presents a great value proposition for our customers in Pakistan while enabling them to embrace a fully connected, intelligent world."