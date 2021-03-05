HUAWEI AppGallery Almost Doubles the Number of its App Distribution in 12 Months

83% increase in app distribution and 33% growth of monthly active users mark a year of rapid growth for Huawei’s apps ecosystem.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05rd March, 2021) HUAWEI AppGallery, one of the top three app marketplaces globally, has reached several milestones on its ongoing development – one year on from revealing plans to expand its mobile ecosystem during the Mobile World Congress in 2020.

The platform now has 2.3 million registered developers, a 77% increase from last year. In the Middle East and Africa Region, the number of the registered developers has reached above 45,000 by Dec 31th 2020.

The global audience has increased to 530 million Monthly Active Users, demonstrating AppGallery growing impact on developers and mobile users around the world. Globally, 120,000 apps integrated with Huawei Mobile Services Core are now available on AppGallery, a year-on-year increase of 118%.

The platform also saw an app distribution reach of 384.4 billion in 2020, 174 billion more than the previous year. Gaming is at the forefront of this expansion, with over 500% more games now available on the platform compared to last year. Huawei customers are the first to experience innovative new gameplay globally, with many launches from the past year, including AFK Arena, Asphalt 9: Legends, Clash of Kings, and many more.



The new figures come one year after Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business has unveiled Huawei’s vision to make HUAWEI AppGallery an open, innovative app distribution platform accessible to consumers around the world. Zhang Zhe, Director of Global Partnerships & Eco-Development Business Development at Huawei Consumer Business Group, said the numbers are proof of the AppGallery’s ongoing progress as a truly global app marketplace: “At the end of 2019, there were 25 countries around the world which had over a million AppGallery users. That number has now grown to 42, and we continue to see strong growth across markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.”

“It’s not just about quantity, and the fact that the number of apps integrated with Huawei Mobile Services Core has more than doubled in one year shows that more developers are looking to Huawei’s on-device capabilities to drive innovation and provide better and more unique user experiences” added Mr.

Zhang.

HUAWEI AppGallery’s “Global+ Local” Strategy – Helping Local Developers Utilise a Global Platform

HUAWEI AppGallery has concentrated its efforts in working with developers on both a local and global scale to bring the most relevant apps to users, boosting the number of developers working with the platform and delivering more choices to consumers around the world.

Developers are increasingly looking to HUAWEI AppGallery to penetrate local audiences and tap into its growing global audience. In turn, the platform can provide its diverse customer base with the most relevant apps. Throughout the last year, HUAWEI AppGallery has seen global and applications from HereWeGo and Volt's likes in the transportation industry, LINE, and Viber in the communications sector other popular apps such as Booking.com, Deezer, Qwant, onboard to its growing platform.

As part of this strategy, Huawei is also leveraging its expertise in China to help developers worldwide tap into the country’s lucrative app market. Considered a ‘mobile-first’ society, China is home to over 904 million mobile internet users with an estimated app download figure of over 100 billion. HUAWEI AppGallery has helped over a thousand overseas developers penetrate China's growing mobile economy in the last 12 months.

Apps such as PicsArt have been among the first to benefit from Huawei's position in China's mobile market, now boasting over 300 million downloads in Mainland China. FaceTune 2 and Mondly have seen similar successes, receiving 2.2 million and 350s thousand downloads, respectively.

Furthermore, HUAWEI AppGallery has also helped over 10,000 Chinese apps enter overseas markets to diversify global users' app experience.