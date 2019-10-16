Huawei says nine-month revenue up despite US pressure

Chinese tech giant Huawei said on Wednesday that its revenue for the first nine months of the year grew 24.4 percent year-on-year despite a US campaign to isolate the company globally

Huawei's revenues jumped to 610.8 billion yuan ($86.2 billion) and its profit margin grew 8.7 percent, the company announced.

The firm has been under immense pressure this year as Washington lobbied allies worldwide to avoid the company's telecom gear over security concerns, and in May blacklisted it from both the US market and buying crucial US components.

The United States has expressed concerns that Huawei equipment could contain security loopholes that allow China to spy on global communications traffic.

The company has repeatedly denied the accusation.

"Huawei has maintained its focus on ICT infrastructure and smart devices, and continued to boost the efficiency and quality of its operations," a company statement said.

"This contributed to increased operational and organisational stability and solidified the company's performance in the first three quarters of 2019."