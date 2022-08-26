HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatch Product for 2022-2023 Award

The latest in a long line of consumer tech awards, the EISA Best Smartwatch Product prize marks the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro out as an industry frontrunner

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -26 Aug, 2022) Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) recently received an award from the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) for its latest smartwatch device, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro. Composed of over 60 of the most respected international specialist consumer electronics magazines, websites, and journalists, EISA named the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro its ‘Best Smartwatch Product for 2022-2023’, based on the independent technical reviews of its members. Huawei has been awarded this category for the third consecutive year. The award comes in the wake of several other publication awards for the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro, which has also won prestigious industry awards from the likes of Android Headlines, Tech Advisor, and PhoneArena.

In the judges’ comments, EISA referred to the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro as ‘Huawei’s most polished and perfected smartwatch to date,’ praising its ‘classic’ and ‘luxurious design’ which comprises a ‘titanium casing, ceramic back and sapphire glass face’ as well as Huawei’s ‘crisp’ and ‘colourful AMOLED display.’ Its ‘advanced operation system’ and ‘plethora of applications and features’ were also marked out for praise, including its blood oxygen level monitoring, stress testing, water resistance, and ‘exceptional’ battery life.

The latest instalment in Huawei’s highly popular HUAWEI WATCH GT Series, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is a flagship smartwatch which aims to marry exquisite craftsmanship with high-end aesthetics, allowing users to take their health and fitness to the next level, or even down to completely uncharted waters thanks to its 5ATM and 30 meters diving waterproof[1]. Sporting a premium, Neo-crystalline look in either the Titanium or Ceramic colourway options, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is the ultimate workout companion which further illustrates the benefits of Huawei’s Seamless AI life and 1+8+N strategy.

Featuring a more robust battery life, and a 30 percent faster charging time than the last generation, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro also offers a host of specialist tracking features which can help users improve their daily lifestyle habits.

This ranges from the device’s 100 plus workout modes and its ECG analysis[2] to its Smart Heart Rate Monitoring and HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracker. In line with the Huawei Seamless AI life’s philosophy of connectivity, users can also pair the HUAWEI WATCH GT3 Pro with other smart devices, including additional Huawei products, as well as iOS and Android phones.

“All of us at Huawei are extremely honoured to receive the EISA Best Smartwatch 2022-2023 for the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro, especially since this marks the third consecutive year a Huawei device has won EISA’s esteemed smartwatch prize,” commented Kevin Ho, Chief Operating Officer of Huawei

Consumer Business Group. “Huawei has long committed to using technology to enhance and streamline our day to day lives, allowing us to achieve both our personal and professional goals in a way that empowers our sense of self. With its plethora of health and fitness tracking features, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is the perfect example of how Huawei’s consumer tech aims to aid us in becoming better and happier version of ourselves.”

[1] Compliant with the diving equipment engineering standard, EN13319, it can support free diving at a maximum depth of 30m. Not suitable for hot showers, hot springs, saunas (steam rooms), platform diving, high pressure washing and other activities under high water pressure, high temperature and humidity or high-speed water flow. Not suitable for scuba diving, technical diving, and diving activities deeper than 30 meters

After use in sea water, it is recommended to rinse with fresh water and dry. Leather and metal straps are not suitable for swimming and sports scenes that sweat a lot. If such requirements are required, it is recommended to replace other types of straps such as fluorine rubber. For other waterproof precautions, please refer to the official website. Water resistance is not permanent, and protection may decline due to daily wear and tear.

[2] The message content of ECG App is for reference only, and should not be used for clinical diagnosis. Not applicable to users under age 18, or those diagnosed with other types of arrhythmia. Please read the instructions thoroughly.