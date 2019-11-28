HUAWEI Y9s Poised to Become another Y Series Bestseller in Pakistan

Building up on the success of HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, the HUAWEI Y9s offers a truly power packed experience and can be pre-ordered from Saturday, 30 November, 2019

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th November, 2019) The latest entrant of Huawei’s phenomenally successful Y Series, the HUAWEI Y9s was launched at a media gathering. Following the trend of delivering feature packed devices with stylish designs, the HUAWEI Y9s joins the series as yet another smartphone in the midrange segment that promises a breathtaking display and spectacular camera nestled in a powerful smartphone.

The HUAWEI Y9s delivers a truly immersive experience thanks to its power packed features like a 6.59-Inch FHD+ Ultra FullView Display, a true 48MP Triple AI Camera and 16MP pop-up AI front camera.The smartphone also comes with a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable to 512GB). This time around, Huawei has gone above and beyond to bring its flagship design and features to the HUAWEI Y9s such as a premium glass body in the Breathing Crystal variant. Pre-orders for the smartphone will begin from Saturday, 30 November and go till Friday, 06 December, 2019.

The celebrations kicked off early with an intimate lunch with product reviewers and Huawei Experience Ambassadors (HEA). After lunch, the guests were taken for a photo walk at Lahore Fort, Sheesh Mahal, Shah Burj Gate Picture Wall, HazuriBaagh andDiwan-e-Aam.It was led by HEAs Amjad Nawaz, AreeshZubair, Izzah Shaheen Malik, Mustafa Ali and MavikhAzam where theyput the 48MP Triple AI rear camera and 16MP Pop-up AI front camera to test. Various AI modes like Blue Sky, Ancient Building and Greenery were explored along with the 120OUltra Wide Angle & Macro modes. The location made for a perfect place to try different camera settings by the reviewers.

Back at the hotel, a live unboxing session for the HUAWEI Y9s was held with leading technology blogger Bilal Munir of VideoWaliSarkar and lifestyle influencer AmnaNiazi of SiddySays.

The main event began with a speech from Huawei’s Country Manager Mr. Scott Huang in which he shed light on the stellar performance of Huawei in Q3 2019. He said: “In Q3 2019, we clinched a market share of 18.6%, securing our position as the second biggest smartphone manufacturer in the world.Despite all the odds, our global smartphone shipments in 2019 have already crossed the 200 million mark by 22 October – a feat that we achieved 64 days earlier than in 2018.”

Speaking about the smartphone, he added: “The HUAWEI Y Series is a global consumer favourite – selling more than 200 million units globally over the last few years. Today, we are introducing a new member to the HUAWEI Y Series family, the HUAWEI Y9s. I am sure that upon the continuous love of our consumers for HUAWEI Y Series in Pakistan, it will be another top pick by them!”

The audience then witnessed a product presentationfollowed by an announcement by Mr.Faisal Malik, Director – Commercial at Daraz.pk who revealed the grand opening of Huawei’s Flagship Store on Daraz.pk on 30 November, 2019. People can also book their online pre-orders through Daraz.pk from 30 November to 06 December, 2019.

The launch event was a glitzy affair with many renowned media houses, influencers, technological bloggers, Huawei guests and Huawei Experience Ambassadors in attendance. The celebration concluded with dinner and an exclusivesession with Mr. Scott where he addressed the media about Huawei’s future projects, its vision and current plans for the Pakistani market.