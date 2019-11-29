Infinix and TikTok join hands to launch all new S5 campaign

Infinix, Pakistan’s Leading Smartphone brand is known for delivering feature-rich smartphones to the users. Infinix has always been the leader when it comes to engaging and connecting with its users

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th November, 2019) Infinix, Pakistan’s Leading Smartphone brand is known for delivering feature-rich smartphones to the users. Infinix has always been the leader when it comes to engaging and connecting with its users.

To get closer to its users in a fun way, Infinix has joined hands with TikTokfor its exciting new product ‘Infinix S5’ which comes with a 32MP In-Display Selfie camera and a whopping 6.6” punch hole display.

In this campaign -“S5 Picture Clear Hai”, Infinix is encouraging everyone to show their other side which they are passionate about.

We all have a personality that people normally see, one could be a banker, marketer, actor or anything and that is how people mostly see them, but what hides behind is the passion that mostly others don’t get to see, they could also be dancer, singer, racer etc.

TikTok, the leading short-form video platform, is gaining global momentum around the world.

Infinix has joined hands with TikTok to launch its first hashtag challenge #S5PictureClearHai. TikTok’s format and joyful tone is resonating with a new, influential generation, giving rise to interactive trends and creative memes that encourage everyone to participate.

By letting users create their own content, users can be part of the Infinix community and turn into authentic and powerful brand ambassadors.



This campaign is an instant hit on TikTok and managed to garner more than 13 million views in just two days, almost 150,000 users made their videos to the catchy beat uploaded on TikTok for Infinix S5.

Needless to say, we aren’t surprise by how this fun campaign got executed and managed to bring out the clearer picture of everyone. It wouldn’t be wrong to mention here that TikTok users in Pakistan are taking ‘Picture Clear Hai’ to the next level, and once again Infinix has been successful in engaging the youth of Pakistan in a fun way!

With Infinix S5’s 32MP In-Display selfie camera, people get a chance to showcase both sides of their personality, hence the tagline for their campaign ‘Picture Clear Hai’ perfectly fits the bill, as it is both inquisitive and making a statement at the same time.

To reinforce the narrative, Infinix engaged the diva of Pakistani showbiz industry Sana Javed as their brand ambassador along with famous travel v-logger Irfan Junejo, the most adored young rockstar Abdullah Qureshi, and queen of the ramp, super model Zara Peerzada to show their other sides!