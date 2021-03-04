UrduPoint.com
Infinix Announces The Winners Of Most Fan Followed Infinix Jackpot Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 01:19 PM

Infinix announces the winners of most fan followed Infinix Jackpot campaign

Pakistan’s most Premium smartphone brand, Infinix, has announced the winners of “Infinix Jackpot” leaving all lucky winners smiling as they finally draw the curtain on a one-month-long Infinix Jackpot claiming amazing CAR, AC, Microwave, Water dispenser, iRockers & Xbands gifts

The jackpot was live from 11th December 2020 till 8th January 2021 in both retail stores and online. During this period, on purchase of any device from the Zero 8 series, Note 8 series, and Note 7 series customers participated in the lucky draw. The premium smartphone brand known for its innovative and state-of-the-art devices has always shown appreciation for the brand loyalist by bringing the opportunity to win grand prizes and Infinix phones with this jackpot event.

Congratulating the lucky winners CEO, Infinix Pakistan, Mr.

Joe Hu said “Infinix is highly committed to show our love for consumers. We consolidate our service to consumers by matching initiatives like this to our provision of highly innovative products. This is why we have made it a culture to continually show them our appreciation in the best way that we can. The ‘Infinix Jackpot’ is another gesture of appreciation from us to our beloved customers in Pakistan.”

Infinix has managed to achieve significant milestones this year alone by coming out as the leading smartphone brand in Pakistan. With constant evolution and adaption to the consumers’ needs, Infinix fulfills far beyond the expectations of the buyers with its trendy and power-packed devices and continues to bring exciting discounts for its consumers too.

More Stories From Technology

