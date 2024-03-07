Infinix Revolutionizes Esports with GT 10 Pro and HOK as the Official Gaming Powerhouses of 2024 S1 Tournaments

Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, has announced its partnership with Honor of Kings (HOK), the world's most-played 5v5 mobile MOBA

SHANGHAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, has announced its partnership with Honor of Kings (HOK), the world's most-played 5v5 mobile MOBA. Infinix will provide its cutting-edge Infinix GT 10 Pro models as the designated gaming device for the upcoming HOK Invitational S1 gaming tournaments. This collaboration comes hot on the heels of Infinix's partnership with the 2023 PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC), further solidifying the GT 10 Pro's reputation as the ultimate esports smartphone.

The Honor of Kings Tournament

The HOK S1 tournament is scheduled to run from March 2nd to March 10th, showcasing six teams from Turkey, Brazil, Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. Notable contenders include ALPHA 7 ESPORTS, FUT KAOS, Stalwart Esports, IW NRX, Besiktas Esport, Vivo Keyd Stars, TWISTED MINDS, and Major Pride, vying for a substantial prize pool of $300k US dollars.

Infinix’s Game-Changing GT 10 Pro

Born for professional E-Sports players, the Infinix GT 10 Pro features advanced 6nm technology powered by the MediaTek D8050 5G game chip, offering an immersive gaming experience with its all-sensory game engine and a clean, bloatware-free operating system.

Through collaboration with game developers, the GT 10 Pro achieves remarkable frame performance not only with HOK but also boasts high frame and picture performances of 120 frames and 90 frames, respectively, on popular titles such as PUBG, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Free Fire.

Previously, Infinix GT 10 Pro partnered with the 2023 PMGC as the only designated smartphone for the event and specially invited 20+ fans from all over the world to witness the birth of the 23rd World Champion and to give away exclusive co-branded hoodies. To let more users who support Infinix feel the passion of esports, Infinix has created exclusive viewing areas, mobile brand experience zones, cosplay photo areas, and other interactive experience activities.