UrduPoint.com

Infinix To Mark 75th Independence Day With A Grand Sale On Daraz!

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 01:12 PM

Infinix, Pakistan’s highest selling smartphone brand is now an official brand partner for Daraz Independence Day Sale

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -16th Aug, 2022) Infinix, Pakistan’s highest selling smartphone brand is now an official brand partner for Daraz Independence Day Sale. Starting from 14th August, buyers can avail discount of Rs 3000 on newly launched Infinix NOTE 12 sesries, HOT 12 series and multiple mobile accessories while buying from Infinix official store on Daraz. Infinix X Daraz Azadi sale is going to last till 24th August and it might be the best chance to buy latest Infinix devices at exceptional discounted prices.

Expressing his views on this initiative Joe Hue, CEO Infinix Pakistan, said: “Through these initiatives, we are trying to make technology accessible to all. Because getting hands on the industry leading technology is one way to grow and prosper together as a nation. ‘’

Looking at the exceptional features of Infinix NOTE 12 series, Infinix NOTE 12 G96 comes with a dedicated gaming processor of MediaTek Helio G96, an extended RAM up to 13GB and a 6.

7” FHD+ true color AMOLED display which allow users to do it all on their smartphones. In short, Infinix NOTE 12 G96 is a treat for gamers and users who consume content on their smartphones.

While on the other hand is Infinix HOT 12 which leaves no empty spaces when it comes to dedicated gaming smartphones. Rather it be powerful processor say MediaTek Helio G85, long lasting battery and extended RAM up to 11GB, Infinix HOT 12 series offer complete package for avid gamers.

Through Daraz X Infinix Azadi sale, fans can buy Infinix NOTE 12 and Infinix HOT 12 series on discounted prices which is an offer not to be missed!

