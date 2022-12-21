ISS Conducts Avoidance Maneuver to Dodge Russian Space Debris - NASA

The International Space Station (ISS) has used the propulsion units of a Russian spacecraft to maneuver out of the way of some orbiting space debris from a Russian rocket, NASA announced in a blog post on Wednesday.

"The ISS conducted a Predetermined Debris Avoidance Maneuver (PDAM) today, December 21, at 8:42 am EST (Eastern Standard Time)," NASA said. "During the maneuver, the Roscosmos Progress 81 thrusters fired for 10 minutes, 21 seconds to provide ... an extra measure of distance away from the predicted track of the debris.

"

If the Roscosmos Progress had not conducted the maneuver, the debris could have passed less than a quarter of a mile from the space station, NASA said.

"The decision to conduct the maneuver was based on tracking data that showed a close approach to (the) station of a fragment of Russian Fregat-SB upper stage debris," NASA said, adding that the crew was "never in any immediate danger."

The decision to conduct the maneuver led to a postponement of today's planned spacewalk by NASA astronauts Frank Rubio and Josh Cassada, the blog statement added.