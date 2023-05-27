Kondor-FKA Observation Satellite Successfully Put Into Orbit - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Russia has successfully put the Kondor-FKA radar observation satellite into orbit, after it was launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome, a spokesperson of Russian space agency Roscosmos told reporters.

A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Kondor-FKA satellite was launched at 00:15 Moscow time on Saturday ( 21:15 GMT on Friday).

The Fregat booster with the satellite then separated from the third stage of the Soyuz rocket.

"The separation of the spacecraft from the upper stage was carried out at the designated time," a Roscosmos spokesperson said in the early hours of Saturday.

The Kondor-FKA satellite with special radar equipment will be able to conduct round-the-clock all-weather observation of the Earth's surface in medium and high resolutions.