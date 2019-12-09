KP leads in IT across the country: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Science and Information Technology Kamran Bangash here Monday said that province was leading across the country in field of information technology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Science and Information Technology Kamran Bangash here Monday said that province was leading across the country in field of information technology

He said this while talking to E-Estonia IT firm of Estonia through video link. Kamran Bangash said that different steps have been taken for promotion of Science and Technology and programs including Early-age Programming, Incubation Centers, IT Parks, establishment of Citizen facilitation Center and making paperless environment for government offices were key milestones of S&IT department.

He said that equipment to get information about environment pollution have been installed on various points of the city.

The team of e-estonia led by Elan Dobias briefed Kamran Bangash regarding the model of e-estonia with video link. Advisor on the occasion lauded the efforts of e-estonia and said that a country having only 1.3million population has grabbed huge success in the field of IT and we also want to run the government affairs on the pattern of Estonia.

Head of IT board Shahbaz was also present on the occasion.