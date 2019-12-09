UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Leads In IT Across The Country: Kamran Bangash

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 08:47 PM

KP leads in IT across the country: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Science and Information Technology Kamran Bangash here Monday said that province was leading across the country in field of information technology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Science and Information Technology Kamran Bangash here Monday said that province was leading across the country in field of information technology.

He said this while talking to E-Estonia IT firm of Estonia through video link. Kamran Bangash said that different steps have been taken for promotion of Science and Technology and programs including Early-age Programming, Incubation Centers, IT Parks, establishment of Citizen facilitation Center and making paperless environment for government offices were key milestones of S&IT department.

He said that equipment to get information about environment pollution have been installed on various points of the city.

The team of e-estonia led by Elan Dobias briefed Kamran Bangash regarding the model of e-estonia with video link. Advisor on the occasion lauded the efforts of e-estonia and said that a country having only 1.3million population has grabbed huge success in the field of IT and we also want to run the government affairs on the pattern of Estonia.

Head of IT board Shahbaz was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Technology Estonia Government

Recent Stories

UAE hosts second annual meeting of Food Forever In ..

19 minutes ago

Russia Has rather Good Prospects to Win Appeal in ..

2 minutes ago

Japan's FY 2020 budget expected to hit new record ..

2 minutes ago

Awarness seminar on HIV epidemiology held

2 minutes ago

Pak weightlifters claim 4 gold medals in SAG

2 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive to start from Dec 16 in city

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.